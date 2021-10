A car crashing into a building early Monday Morning, caused a gas leak. 21st and Broadway is closed while the gas leak is closed. (KSNW)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A car crashed into a building severing a gas line early Monday. It happened near 21st and Broadway.

Broadway and 21st in the area were closed for several hours as gas company representatives worked to contain the leak.

No injuries were reported in the crash.