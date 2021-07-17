Couple killed in Harvey County crash remembered for their love of family and faith

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the two victims in Harvey County as a man and a woman from Marion.

The patrol said Raymond Bina, 71 and his wife, Denice Bina, 65, died in the Saturday afternoon crash.

The patrol said the Lincoln MKZ that Denice Bina was driving left the highway and crossed into the median around 1:50 p.m. Saturday. The car then overcorrected and crossed into the northbound lanes, where it collided with a semitrailer truck.

Raymond Bina (Courtesy Ron Jirak)

“There’s tragedies that affect family, and there’s tragedy that affects family and friends. This is truly a tragedy that affects a whole community,” said Ron Jirak, Raymond’s cousin.

Jirak said Raymond had an infectious light.

“He was always doing something for family. You never ran into him when he was in a sour mood. He was always very uplifting and had a smile on his face that made me feel good about life,” he said.

The couple was married for 47 years. They had a big family of nine kids, 12 grandchildren, and had two more on the way.

Their kids are asking for prayers at this time.

Jirak Brothers Produce store in Tampa shared a post on Facebook, saying Raymond Bina was a long-time employee.

“Ray was instrumental in growing the produce you have enjoyed over the years,” the post reads. “Words cannot describe the loss. May the perpetual light shine on him and through the mercy of God Rest In Peace.”