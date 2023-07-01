Car crash in west Wichita kills one near the intersection of Osage and McCormick (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night.

According to the Wichita Police Department, officers responded at 7:25 p.m. to the report of a single motorcycle crash at the intersection of West McCormick Street and South Osage Street.

Upon arrival, a 37-year-old motorcyclist was found on the road with critical injuries.

Police say he was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

According to the WPD, a preliminary investigation revealed that the man was driving his motorcycle westbound on McCormick when he lost control, overturned and hit a tree, causing him to be ejected from his motorcycle.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call detectives at 316-350-3687