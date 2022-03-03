WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A multi-vehicle crash on East Kellogg is slowing down traffic.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on East Kellogg between S Meridian Ave and S Seneca St.

Timeframe – 4:08 p.m.

KanDrive shows there were three cars and a motorcycle involved. Most of the vehicles have been removed off of the roadway as of 5:30 p.m., but it will still take some time to fully open the street.

Sedgwick County Dispatch is reporting that one person has serious injuries.

According to WICHway, eastbound traffic is backed up to West St.

Timeframe – 5:39 p.m.

The outside shoulder is being used to allow traffic through.

Officials are trying to divert traffic off of Kellogg to the Meridian exit. Officials are advising drivers to not get on Kellogg from West St.

Westbound traffic is also backed up, according to WICHway.