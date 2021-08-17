Car crash with injuries at Broadway and Pawnee

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department were dispatched to an injury accident Tuesday evening. The accident happened at Pawnee and Broadway around 5:24 p.m.

Witnesses told the WPD that a green Honda was headed westbound, turning south onto Broadway, while a red pickup truck was eastbound, had possibly run a red light, and ultimately hit the Honda.

The driver of the Honda, a 19-year-old and its’ passenger, a 38-year-old, were both pinned inside the vehicle.

The Wichita Fire Department was able to get them both out. The 19-year-old is at a local hospital with serious injuries. The 38-year-old passenger is at a local hospital as well with critical injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck fled the scene but has been since detained.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing. KSN will post more details as they become available.