WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency crews responded Thursday morning to a car that went into the Arkansas River south of downtown. It happened around 9:30 a.m. near Pawnee and McLean.

One person was inside the vehicle and pulled out. The person was said to be critical. Right now, officials haven’t confirmed it is from injuries or a medical episode.

