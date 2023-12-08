WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police are investigating why a car crashed into a building in the 5000 block of E. Central around 11 a.m. Friday.

The address is a couple blocks east of Oliver and is home to several businesses.

Sedgwick County dispatchers said there were no injuries.

A KSN News photo from the scene showed a light-colored car almost all the way into the building and Wichita Fire Department crews at the scene to assist.

A car crashed into a building in the 5000 block of E. Central, Wichita, on Dec. 8, 2023. (KSN News Photo)

After the car was removed from the building, WFD crews shored up the structure until contractors could arrive to finish the job.

The WFD battalion chief on the scene said he did not know if the driver had a medical issue or if it was just an accident. He believes the driver was checked by EMS but not taken to the hospital.