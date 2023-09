WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department responded to an apartment collapse in east Wichita.

It happened Wednesday morning at Sundance Apartments at 1945 N. Rock Road.

KSN News crews arrived and found the front of an apartment building collapsed after a car hit it.

Several firefighters worked to shore up the apartment by placing beams underneath.

No word yet on injuries to driver or the occupants of the apartment.