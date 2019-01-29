Local

Car crashes into east Wichita building

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a car crash near Central and Rock.

Officials report that a car has crashed into a salon on the southeast corner of the intersection.

The car was completely inside the building and there were customers inside, but amazingly, there are no injuries.

According to police, the driver's foot slipped off the brake and onto the gas pedal.

 

