Car crashes into east Wichita salon Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Emergency crews responded to a car into a building near Central and Rock Road around noon on Tuesday.

Wichita fire officials said the driver of the car hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. The car slammed through the front glass of Salon Central.

"I heard it first. I thought an airplane fell," said Salon Central stylist Mary Pollock.

"I called 911 and told them a car was in the shop and they needed to send help and I finished my client then we evacuated," said stylist Julie Balay.

One of the stylists told KSN the car went through a wall and hit two styling stations.

"Luckily, I didn't have to come in until noon today or I would have been right in the path," explained stylist Missy Vance.

Fire crews said no one was injured and the structure is stable.

