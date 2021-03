A car crashes into a home and catches it on fire. (KSNW)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman escaped her home after a car crashed into it. It happened just before 3 a.m. near Central and Tyler.

When fire crews arrived, they found a car had started fire, according to Wichita Fire Department Battalion Chief Pete Ridder.

Because of the windy and dry conditions, the grass next to the house caught fire as well. It was put out before it reached other homes.

The driver of the car was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.