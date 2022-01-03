Car crashes into south Wichita restaurant over the noon hour

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A car crashed into the outside wall of Fat Ernie’s Family Dining in south Wichita Monday.

The crash happened around 12:15 in the 2800 block of South Hydraulic, near Wassall. No one was hurt, but there is damage to the front of the business.

A car crashed into a business in the 2800 block of S. Hydraulic, Wichita, Jan. 3, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Witnesses say while the driver was backing the car out of the building, the car hit a van in the parking lot.

The driver stayed at the scene to help with the investigation. KSN is reaching out to the police department to see if there is an update on what caused the driver to crash twice.