WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to an accident around noon Friday involving a car crashing into a store in west Wichita. The accident happened at 552 N. Ridge Road.

According to Dustin West, president of Supplement World, the crash resulted in some serious damage to the building, interior space, and products.





Images courtesy of Jeff McAnarney

No one was seriously injured from this crash.