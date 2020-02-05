Car crashes through barricade in apparent chase along Chiefs parade route

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – A car crashed through a barricade before the Chiefs parade near Union Station in downtown Kansas City.

Police say the car went through a barricade on the north side of the route at 8:12 a.m. Wednesday and started driving on Grand. A reporter says people who were in the way ran for their lives.

Police notified all the officers on the route. A Clay County deputy who was on the scene threw stop sticks to deflate two tires on the car.

The car kept going and turned at Pershing. Police say it was headed for the crowd. Officers used what they call a PIT maneuver to stop the car between Main and Grand. The car was damaged and came to a stop.

Officers took two people in the car into custody as the nearby crowd cheered. So far, there are no reports of injuries.

Police say the driver is under investigation for impairment. They say there were no weapons in the vehicle and no indication of terrorist activity.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas was interviewed on television and said he thinks it was just someone being a clown.

“The entirety of the parade route was secured,” Lucas said. “I think we were incredibly ready for the situation. Crowds are now cheering officers along the way, so we have even more heroes to celebrate today.”

Police said security’s a big focus today along the route.

The parade is still expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. with a celebration rally following at Union Station.

