Jeep crashes through wall and lands in pool at Chaucer Estates

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Jeep crashed through a wall and landed in a pool on Wednesday morning. It happened at Chaucer Estates in the 10500 block of East 21st Street North just before 10 a.m.

The Wichita Fire Department said an elderly woman pushed on the gas instead of the brakes and her Jeep went into the building. The vehicle was partially submerged in a pool.

She refused transportation by EMS.

The fire department used a stabilizer to shore up the wall.

It was the second incident Wednesday with a vehicle running into a building. The first happened in West Wichita near Tyler and McCormick.

