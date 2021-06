Image courtesy of Derby Informer, used with permission

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wednesday afternoon accident in Derby involving a vehicle crashing into a power pole resulted in traffic being shut down temporarily. It happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Patriot Avenue and Buckner Street

According to Derby police, two people sustained serious injuries in the accident. Officers barricaded the intersection for several hours as Evergy workers worked to resolve the issue.

The roads were back open on Wednesday evening.