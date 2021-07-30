Car fleeing Wichita police officer runs a red light causing a crash at 21st and Yale

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department said a car fleeing an officer crashed into another occupied vehicle on Friday.

It happened around 10 a.m. According to police, an officer was eastbound on 21st Street North when a vehicle came up behind her and attempted to pass. The officer said the vehicle made an intentional swerve toward her marked patrol vehicle, causing her to make an evasive maneuver to avoid a crash.

The officer activated her lights and sirens, but police say the vehicle accelerated eastbound, running a red light at Yale. The vehicle collided with another occupied by a 48-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl. They were not injured.

The driver being pursued by police, a 41-year-old man, was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.