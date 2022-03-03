WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A car crashed into an apartment complex building in east Wichita Thursday morning. It happened in the 2300 block of North Woodlawn around 10:30 a.m.

Wichita firefighters responded to the crash. They say the driver was not hurt, and there are no injuries in the building.

A KSN photojournalist at the scene took a picture that shows only a small part of the car got into the building.

There is no word yet on what caused the driver to crash. We also do not know if anyone lived in the portion of the building that was hit.

If we get more information, we will update this story.