Car slams into house in east Wichita

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A car struck a single family home in the 500 block of South Mission Road Wednesday evening.

Battalion Chief Terry Gresham with the Wichita Fire Department said, “We made sure we secured the gas on the residence first off, make sure we don’t have any leaks, and we evaluated the damage, made sure no one was hurt inside — most of it is just exterior damage, probably a little bit of damage on the inside.”

EMS checked out four juveniles at the location including one who was old enough to drive. No one inside the home was hurt. No serious injuries were reported.

“We were able to remove the car from the building, the house and finishing up,” Chief Gresham said.

There appeared to be no involvement of drugs or alcohol according to Wichita Fire Department.

