HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A car stolen in Andover has been recovered in a chase Wednesday night in Reno County.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office says it began shortly before 10 p.m. when deputies learned of a car with a stolen tag traveling east of 4th Avenue near Nickerson Boulevard. The driver pulled over for the deputy, who initiated a traffic stop at 4th and Hendrix but then drove off after the deputy approached the car.

The driver led law enforcement on a low-speed chase through Hutchinson. Eventually, the deputy leading the chase conducted a tactical vehicle intervention or pit maneuver south of 56th Ave near Plum.

The 55-year-old man was then taken into custody. The sheriff’s office says the driver is facing charges with possession of opiates, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of stolen property, felony flee and elude, felony interference, driving while suspended, and illegal display.

The car had been reported stolen in Andover. The tag had been reported stolen in Wichita.