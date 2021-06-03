Car wash set to build in Riverside despite neighbors complaints

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – A car wash will go up in Wichita’s North Riverside despite some community members speaking out against it.

There has been a lot of contention over a carwash being built at 21st and Coolidge, but after Thursday’s vote by the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission, the carwash has the all-clear to move forward.

Some of the concerns for the car wash were run-off going into the river, traffic with a fire station being right next to the location, and more traffic in what neighbors said is a quiet area.

The agent for the car wash shared traffic reports and enclosed that all water at the car wash will be treated.

The owner of the property says she was thankful for the interest Club Car Wash has shown. “The property is in pretty bad shape and I am ashamed of it right now it needs someone that can take it over, and I’m really impressed with club carwash,” said Joan the owner of the property.

Joan said the previous owner had been trying to sell the property for over a year.