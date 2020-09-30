WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency crews were called to a west Wichita business Wednesday after a van crashed into a business. It happened on Tyler between McCormick and Kellogg around 9 a.m.
KSN News was told by officials that a man in his 80s was driving west on McCormick and turned onto Tyler and crashed into the business. Officials say he may have blacked out.
He was transported to the hospital. A person inside the business wasn’t hurt.
LATEST STORIES:
- Man injured when his van crashes into west Wichita business
- Student aid: Now is the time to file
- Second stimulus checks: Here’s where we stand as September ends
- 19-year-old basketball player dies of COVID-19 complications in North Carolina
- ‘I Am Woman’ singer Helen Reddy, ’70s hitmaker, dies at 78