Man injured when his van crashes into west Wichita business

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency crews were called to a west Wichita business Wednesday after a van crashed into a business. It happened on Tyler between McCormick and Kellogg around 9 a.m.

KSN News was told by officials that a man in his 80s was driving west on McCormick and turned onto Tyler and crashed into the business. Officials say he may have blacked out.

He was transported to the hospital. A person inside the business wasn’t hurt.

