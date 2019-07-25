Cardi B arrives in the ICT

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Cardi B, one of the biggest names in the music industry visits the ICT and fans just can’t wait. Well, they can.

Fans lined the sidewalk outside Intrust Bank Arena hours before the headliner took the stage. Many of them say this is a big win for the city.

“Its crazy! I was born and raised in Wichita,” says Myra Dominguez a Cardi B fan. I am super excited to have someone as big as Cardi B.”

Another fan, Vanessa Moreno, said of the star “It’s just really fun to be here. Like it’s probably one of the best experiences I have ever had.”

Many of the eager spectators were from Wichita and surrounding areas, but some have come as far as New York to see the artist perform.