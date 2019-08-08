Careless smoking blamed for Hutchinson house fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Careless smoking is being blamed for a house fire in Hutchinson early Thursday morning.

The Hutchinson Fire Department responded to the fire around 1:20 a.m. in the 1400 block of Woodlawn. They found heavy fire showing from the back of the home.

Officials said the fire began under a covered porch and quickly spread to the attic.

Two people and a dog inside the home were able to escape. However, a cat did not survive.

A home nearby suffered moderate siding damage.

The Red Cross was called to assist the family.