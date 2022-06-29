WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A $400,000 donation will help Wichita State University (WSU) Tech’s culinary arts students get cooking.

On Tuesday, June 28, Cargill presented a $400,000 grant to WSU Tech to support the creation of a new culinary arts institute in downtown Wichita.

“Cargill’s donation to the WSU Tech Foundation will be used to outfit NICHE’s culinary theater with professional cookware and equipment and will also, even more importantly, provide scholarship support to students from underrepresented communities who are looking to pursue careers in culinary arts and hospitality,” said Dr. Sheree Utash, President of WSU Tech.

According to a news release from WSU Tech, earlier this year, the school “broke ground” on the new National Institute of Culinary and Hospitality Education (NICHE) campus, a “state-of-the-art culinary school” which will be based out of the historic Henry’s Building downtown. The campus will be the center of learning for the school’s Culinary Arts and Hospitality and Events Management programs, featuring commercial kitchens, classrooms, a demonstration kitchen, and an open-to-the-public food hall.

“Our culinary team is deeply engaged with WSU Tech, supporting curriculum development and serving as adjunct faculty,” said Chef Pete Geoghegan, Culinary Director of Cargill’s North American protein business. “We are proud to grow our support providing physical and financial resources to ensure students have the opportunity and access to the skills and training to pursue a rewarding career in culinary arts and hospitality.”







The ‘Golden Spatula’

Cargill’s North American protein headquarters and Culinary Innovation Center are based in Wichita. The company has had a presence in the Wichita area for over 20 years and employs more than 900 residents.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Cargill as a partner in this new venture known as NICHE,” said Utash. “We believe Cargill’s involvement will elevate all aspects of this project and the associated academic programs. Their commitment to innovation and sustainability directly align with our values, and we know their investment will have a positive impact on student experience and outcomes.”

According to Utash, partnerships like this “continue to push [WSU Tech] to provide life-changing opportunities to individuals in our community, to deliver excellence in education, and to develop the workforce of now and the future. WSU Tech and the WSU Tech Foundation are proud to partner with Cargill to elevate Wichita’s reputation as a ‘food city,’ it’s what we want to do. We want to be the capital city of opportunity and the food city, all in one.”