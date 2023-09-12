WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, Cargill presented a $7,801 check to Girls on the Run, a nonprofit that helps girls build self-confidence, inner strength, and build a passion for fitness. They also donated shoes and snacks.

“Each week, we focus on things like building self-confidence, talk about things like bullying friendship and just being a part of your community and helping grow your community by doing a project,” said Girls on the Run Marketing and Events Coordinator Stephanie Hislop.

The donations will help the nonprofit to serve students in the 3rd through 8th grades in several ways.

“This event really helped girls in our community. Last season, we provided over $30,000 in scholarship opportunities for the girls we serve. So, this helps them show up at the first practice prepared with snacks, shoes they need to be successful and to provide scholarships for our girls,” said Hislop.

This was the organization’s second Give to the Girls campaign. To give back to Girls on the Run, click here.