Caring for plants between flooding and heat

Days of pouring rain has made many plants in the Wichita metro victim to waterlogged soil.

KSN asked the experts at Johnson’s Garden Center tips for caring for what is left.

“The container plants…the nutrients get leached out of those pots so fertilizer is a way we can incorporate some nutrients back into the plants,” president Jeremy Johnson said.

Johnson recommends looking for plant and flower food with a high middle number on the bottle, which indicates high levels of phosphorus.

Johnson says several customers have came in with questions about hail damage to plants.

Milorganite is a key mixture to recovery of plants and flowers from hail damage.

“If you’ve got big torn leaves, big shredded leaves, you can cut those plants back a bit and help encourage some new leaves to come out,” Johnson said.

As temperatures rise, he recommends keeping up with adequate watering, and encouraging deep root penetration.

While last year was a bad year for bag worms, additional rain may bring more pests into the garden, including turtles and slugs.

“Unless they’re chewing on your plants, I like to leave ’em alone,” Johnson said.

If you have questions about your individual plants, Johnson said bringing in a sample to any garden center as a way for the associate to see what you are dealing with.

If you feel your plants are a total washout, Johnson said nothing is a lost cause at this point in the summer.

“There’s still lots of times to replant those areas and plant something new…if the vegetable garden got hailed out two weeks ago, there should still be tomato or pepper plants we can still get out and get planted and still enjoy a good harvest this summer,” Johnson said.

