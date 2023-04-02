WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Carpe Diem Cafe opened its doors in Wichita Saturday, but the shop is more than just coffee.

It employs people with special needs.

Founder Perry Warden says it began when he started working to help them find jobs and discovered that many employers would not hire them.

The cafe is also open to hiring people in special circumstances.

“We’ve got several people that have drug addictions or problems, but they can’t get jobs because now on their resume, they’ve got to fill out that they’ve got a criminal background. They want to work. They can work, so I want people to come in and see that,” Warden said.

If you are looking to get involved, the cafe accepts both donations and volunteers.