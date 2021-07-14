Carrying on her legacy: Man who lost his wife in crash speaks about her, new baby boy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- A man who recently lost his wife in a crash opened up about the loss and the legacy she leaves behind.

Courtesy: Brandon Russell

22-year-old Samantha Russell’s catchphrases were “life is good” and “make good choices.” Her mom, Lischen Castorena and Dad, Roger Castorena said she had a lot of goals — every one of which she and her husband Brandon Russell were accomplishing.

“She always wanted to be a mom,” said Lischen. “They had a very special relationship, they had a lot of fun, they had a lot of goals, they were reaching every goal, they were getting there.”

Samantha’s parents said that drive and personality are what they miss the most. Not only that but also her dance moves.

“She can’t dance,” said Lischen. “Her dad can dance.”

“Yeah, Roger was good, Samantha just followed,” said Brandon.

“We’d end up dancing every night because that’s what she loved doing,” said Roger.

Courtesy: Brandon Russell

Samantha also shared a special bond with her dog Beau. Brandon said he always supported her, but now he will be there to support Beau.

“He’s always been there for Samantha, he cuddled with her every night,” said Brandon. “Beau is going to be here for me now.”

They remembered how organized and prepared she was to have her first baby.

“The nursery is adorable, everything was perfect and I’d say how about this Samantha, what do you think of this and she said oh doesn’t fit the aesthetic mom,” said Lischen. “She knew what she wanted and she wasn’t afraid to say that’s not going to be put on my baby.”

Courtesy: Brandon Russell

Brandon said creating that nursery was Samantha’s proudest project. “I was not allowed to touch the nursery unless I was putting the swing up,” said Brandon.

Her dad, Roger remembered how proud she was of the stroller. “She made me push it around the house,” said Roger.

Samantha’s mom, Lischen, said she and Brandon were very family-oriented, visiting any chance they had.

The two were high school sweethearts. She even supported Brandon’s decision to enlist in the Kansas Air National Guard.

“She was amazing and everything I ever wanted or could ask for,” said Brandon.

Hours before the crash, Samantha pushed Brandon for a kiss goodbye, before she left the house.

“I had just got home from work and she was in the kitchen making casserole, our favorite casserole that we both enjoyed so much, we could probably eat that whole dish in one sitting,” he said. “I got home and decided I needed a nap and was going back to our room and she said you’re not going to see me when you wake up, you’re not going to hug and kiss me and I instantly turned around and hugged and kissed.”

Brandon added, “She says I shouldn’t have to ask for these things like every wife does, but I had no idea that would be the last thing she told me.”

It is his greatest heartbreak, but it was coupled with his greatest blessing of getting to be a father to a baby boy.

Courtesy: Brandon Russell

“I am going to look at him every day and think of Samantha,” he said. ”I think it’s important to talk about his mom and how wonderful and great she was because he is going to have some pretty high standards.”

Baby Mac is still in the hospital. Brandon said there are still several things he needs to overcome, but Mac has opened his eyes, is waving his arms around, and is full of energy.

“At the end of the day I am grateful I at least have Mac, I’m just grateful,” said Brandon.

Brandon said he is also shocked by the outpour of support from the GoFundMe fundraiser. He said the fundraiser will help Mac have a good childhood and get him through school, and maybe even college.

“Our house is packed full and I was looking at the registry last night and I think the only thing left was a little hat for him, don’t get it, we can get it, but yeah it’s just amazing,” said Brandon. “We didn’t expect that kind of response from people all around the world just handing me money, I was not ready for that, I don’t think any of us were and I don’t know how I could ever repay and just give my thanks.”

Courtesy: Brandon Russell

As for Samantha’s parents, they said they plan to follow around Brandon to support their new grandson and be there for Brandon.

“I think she’s very happy looking down at her son, you know when we’re there (at the hospital) we feel like she’s there with us and she’s very proud,” said Roger. “I think she’s going to be happy to watch him get raised and we’re going to support Brandon every day and enjoy raising little Mac,” said Roger.

Brandon said all the family needs now is prayers that Mac will come out of the hospital in three weeks.

He also said if any witnesses saw the crash, he would like for them to reach out. This comes as they search for answers about that fatal day.