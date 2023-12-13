WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita driver is lucky to be uninjured after a cement truck rolled in northwest Wichita.

It happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday at 29th Street North and Ridge Road, according to a Sedgwick County 911 dispatch supervisor. A cement truck was making a left turn from the southbound lanes of Ridge Road when the load inside shifted, causing the truck to tip over.

The truck struck a car that was in the left turn lane of eastbound 29th Street, causing significant damage. A second vehicle was also damaged, but no one was hurt.

The intersection was partially closed to give crews room to get the truck upright.