CASA Homes for the Holidays holds Patron Party Friday evening

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Court Appointer Special Advocates of Shawnee County held a Patron Party Friday evening at the Topeka Country Club.

CASA of Shawnee County’s 34th annual Homes for the Holidays home tour takes place this weekend.

This year’s tour features three Topeka homes decorated for the holidays by area designers. The tour is from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 20-21.

Homes for the Holidays is CASA of Shawnee County’s biggest fundraiser, providing the resources to recruit, train and retain CASA volunteer advocates. Advocates are highly-trained volunteers with varied backgrounds who are committed to being a voice in court for children caught up in the local foster care and court systems.

The tour has become a favorite tradition kicking off the holiday season. Designers work closely with homeowners to transform their homes into unique holiday wonderlands. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Click here for tickets to the home tour.