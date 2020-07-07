CASE donates skid steer loader to Wichita Habitat for Humanity

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A CASE skid steer loader that was produced in Wichita was donated Tuesday morning to Wichita Habitat for Humanity.

CASE presented the loader to Wichita Habitat’s construction staff at the site of two homes under construction at 1148 and 1152 N. Estelle Street.

The loader will help the non-profit construct affordable homes.

“Especially during this time of COVID and limited volunteers that they have had, a machine like this will benefit the labor part of the job that they do,” said Troy Williams, Case regional health and safety manager. “The donating of this machine will help them for years and years to come no matter the situation.”

Those who construct the homes say the machine will help them with efficiency.

“Instead of doing our grading and sub-grading with a rototiller rakes and personnel, one person could set aside a morning and get the whole lot leveled and safe for us to start to work on,” said Dana Korkki, a general contractor for Wichita Habitat for Humanity.

LATEST STORIES: