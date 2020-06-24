Cash for coins: QuikTrip will buy your pocket change

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Federal Reserve said coronavirus has triggered another shortage.

This time its pocket change.

The Federal Reserve said several factors including the U.S. Mint’s drop in coin production, and deposits to banks have led to the shortage. If you have any extra pocket change, QuikTrip is asking you to bring it to one of its stores to help out.

“I brought them, and they took them,” said Tommy Miller, QuikTrip customer.

Miller did not hesitate to trade in his piggy bank full of pennies for cash at a Wichita QuikTrip

“Man I got a bunch of pennies. I’ve been finding all over the place because people throw pennies everywhere,” said Miller.

The store is buying back quarters, dimes, nickels, and pennies to help with the shortage of coins.

“It’s been one thing after another, but we can handle this we believe it’s short term,” said Mike Thornbrugh, spokesperson QuikTrip Corporation.

“It surprised me that COVID-19 is causing a coin shortage,” said Miller. “I wasn’t able to quite relate COVID-19 with a shortage in coins but that virus has been devastating in a lot of areas like jobs that’s one of the reasons I make it a point to pick up every penny now because every little bit helps.”

It’s just one of many options the store is offering to offset the coin crunch. For now, they are asking customers to pay with correct change, pay with a card, or they’ll place your change on a gift card.

“We believe we have a proactive plan, and honestly if people help us we can help you on this. Dig deep in your pockets and give us your change please,” said Thornbrugh.

“Don’t throw away your pennies,” said Miller.

LATEST STORIES: