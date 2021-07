WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fireworks is the cause of a house fire in southwest Wichita that left a cat dead.

The fire happened just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday on S. Bonn, near Pawnee and Meridian.

Wichita fire investigators say the resident of the home discarded fireworks in a trashcan and then brought the can into the garage.

The fireworks later caught on fire. A house next door had melted siding and suffered other damage.

The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.