Caterers suffer from pandemic impact, adjust to keep business cooking

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Adapt and overcome. That’s what some Wichita catering companies say they are forced to do after the pandemic cut into much of their business.

College Hill Deli and Catering, a staple for 15 years in the College Hill neighborhood, is doing just that.

“I been around the block for awhile,” said owner Ali Yassine.

Bomb BBQ is also rolling with the punches.

“I was thinking somehow we have always survived,” owner Troy Evans said.

Catering companies like these are catering to the customer in new ways. Evans says at some points it actually costs him more to do so.

“Say we had 150 people at an event we would have two caterers. Now, we have like six, and that costs a lot more money this last year, but we understood that with COVID out there we had to serve it to the people,” said Evans.

Grants and government funding are keeping his company alive while they wait for better days.

“We are 80% caterers,” Evans said. “I would say we lost about 60% of our business this year.”

At College Hill Deli and Catering, Yassine knows many of his customers well. However, the way he is serving them has changed, as they are now doing more catered individual packed meals than buffets.

“Of course, it was challenging, but you learn,” Yassine said.

Nearly 40% of his budget comes from catering.

“It was a big chunk,” Yassine said. “I used to average three catering jobs a day.”

But he is happy to adjust.

“You learn, you watch and adjust,” Yassine explained.

Evans is happy to do so as well and remains optimistic.

“I was in the military 25 years, and I know how to survive that way so this business will survive no matter what,” Evans said.

Many of these companies rely on the wedding venue industry. Reports project 1.1 million weddings were canceled in 2020. Catering owners say many people who canceled their events will still book them at a later date in 2021.