Caught on camera: Train vs. sheriff’s SUV

MIDLAND, Texas (KWES/NBC News) – A Texas sheriff’s deputy appeared to be shaken up, but not seriously injured, after his SUV was hit by a train Tuesday.

A dashboard camera in a nearby vehicle captured the collision.

It shows two Midland County Sheriff’s Office SUVs waiting at a flashing crossing as a freight train passes to the left.

The lead vehicle, with lights and siren on, moves onto the tracks as soon as the train clears only to be hit by a second train approaching from the left, originally obscured by the first train.

Witnesses say the deputy exited the vehicle after the collision and was walking at the scene before he was taken to a nearby hospital.

