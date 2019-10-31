Closings and Delays
Oaklawn Elementary

CAUGHT ON DASH CAM: Park City Police officer nearly hit on icy road

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Park City Police Department Facebook

PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Temperatures continue to drop, creating icy and slick road conditions for drivers, especially in the evening. Elevated road ways and bridges are often the most treacherous and slick.

This was the case for a driver on Wednesday evening who lost control on a stretch of US HWY I-135 near Park City and almost slammed in to a stationery Park City Police Department vehicle.

A vehicle appears form the passenger side of the dash cam where it can be seen spinning in circles trying to regain control. The vehicle narrowly misses the police car before it spins again, bouncing off of the guardrail, before straightening out and seemingly coming to a stop.

Police warn that worst time for accidents is when streets and highways only have slick spots in a few areas, opposed to being slick all over.

Remember, drive carefully and slowly this season, and avoid sudden or hard braking.

I-135 was extremely slick in spots on Wednesday evening. One of our officers was nearly struck by a vehicle that spun out of control. Lesson Learned—The WORST times for accidents are when the roads are only slick in a few spots. When it’s really slick everywhere, accidents go down. Drive very carefully on bridges and elevated surfaces, and do not brake hard or suddenly.

Posted by Park City Police Department on Thursday, October 31, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories