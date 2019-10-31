CAUGHT ON DASH CAM: Park City Police officer nearly hit on icy road

PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Temperatures continue to drop, creating icy and slick road conditions for drivers, especially in the evening. Elevated road ways and bridges are often the most treacherous and slick.

This was the case for a driver on Wednesday evening who lost control on a stretch of US HWY I-135 near Park City and almost slammed in to a stationery Park City Police Department vehicle.

A vehicle appears form the passenger side of the dash cam where it can be seen spinning in circles trying to regain control. The vehicle narrowly misses the police car before it spins again, bouncing off of the guardrail, before straightening out and seemingly coming to a stop.

Police warn that worst time for accidents is when streets and highways only have slick spots in a few areas, opposed to being slick all over.

Remember, drive carefully and slowly this season, and avoid sudden or hard braking.