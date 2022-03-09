HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The cause of Saturday’s Cottonwood Complex fire east of Hutchinson has been determined.

The Hutchinson Fire Department and outside agencies said the fire started from a burning brush pile left unattended.

The fire has now been 85% contained. Crews are working to control hots spots burning in trees. Recent snowfall has helped with the progress.

The Hutchinson Fire Department anticipates having the fire contained to 100% sometime between Thursday and Saturday.

The fire destroyed 35 homes, 92 outbuildings and 110 vehicles as it spread across 12,000 acres. One man also died in the fire.

Officials did not yet have estimated financial damage or a count of livestock and pet losses.

There are several organizations helping those impacted by the fire.