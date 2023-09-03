WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The cause of death for an inmate at the Sedgwick County Detention Facility is pending an autopsy.

According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, a 35-year-old male inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at 5:50 a.m. Sunday.

The inmate received immediate medical attention from staff and responding EMS. The SCSO says the man was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead shortly after 6:45 a.m.

His preliminary cause of death is unknown at this time, according to the SCSO.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the SCSO’s Investigation Division have been notified.

The inmate’s family has been notified of his death. His identity is not being released at his family’s request.

The inmate was being held in the Sedgwick County Detention Facility on felony charges and had been in custody since January 2023.