WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The cause of a fatal Andover house fire that happened earlier this month was determined accidental by the Andover Fire Rescue (AFR).
The fire happened at 1:43 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, in the 300 block of S. Clubhouse Circle.
“After thorough investigation, and because of the extensive damage, the exact cause of the recent house fire in Andover will remain undetermined,” the AFR said.
According to the Fire Rescue, evidence suggests the fire was accidental in nature. The AFR estimates the damage to the property and its contents is $300,000.
According to the AFR, a neighbor saw the house on fire and called fire crews.
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.