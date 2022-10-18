WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The cause of a fatal Andover house fire that happened earlier this month was determined accidental by the Andover Fire Rescue (AFR).

The fire happened at 1:43 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, in the 300 block of S. Clubhouse Circle.

“After thorough investigation, and because of the extensive damage, the exact cause of the recent house fire in Andover will remain undetermined,” the AFR said.

According to the Fire Rescue, evidence suggests the fire was accidental in nature. The AFR estimates the damage to the property and its contents is $300,000.

According to the AFR, a neighbor saw the house on fire and called fire crews.