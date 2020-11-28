Cause of Fire at Kansas alcohol plant under investigation

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Police Department (HPD) said they made an arrest following a stabbing incident in Reno County.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center on Thursday in reference to a stabbing. Police said Brian Dailey, 52, of Gardener, Kansas was stabbed four times in his midsection. He was treated for his injuries in the hospital.