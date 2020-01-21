Cause of fire at Sedgwick County Courthouse determined

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The cause of the fire on the fourth floor of the Sedgwick County Courthouse Saturday morning was an electrical short.

The fire was reported around 9:45 a.m. There were no injuries. The Wichita Fire Department arrived on scene and located and extinguished the fire within 30 minutes. The building was minimally occupied at the time of the fire.

Damage estimates are still being tabulated. Sedgwick County will file an insurance claim to address the building damages.

The fourth floor houses the 18th Judicial District Family Law Self-Help Center as well as Family Law Courts.

