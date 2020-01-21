Live Now
President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial
Closings and Delays
Great Bend American Legion Bingo

Cause of fire at Sedgwick County Courthouse determined

Local

by: , KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The cause of the fire on the fourth floor of the Sedgwick County Courthouse Saturday morning was an electrical short.

The fire was reported around 9:45 a.m. There were no injuries. The Wichita Fire Department arrived on scene and located and extinguished the fire within 30 minutes. The building was minimally occupied at the time of the fire.

Damage estimates are still being tabulated. Sedgwick County will file an insurance claim to address the building damages.

The fourth floor houses the 18th Judicial District Family Law Self-Help Center as well as Family Law Courts.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories