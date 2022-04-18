WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Office of the State Fire Marshal said the cause of the fire and explosions at Haven Midstream Gas Plant is underdetermined. However, a spokesperson said no foul play is suspected.

The first explosion happened just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at 13114 S. Kent Road. Other blasts followed it. Two people were injured but are already out of the hospital. People who lived within a mile and a half of the plant had to leave their homes for a time.

Fire and emergency crews spent more than 24 hours at the scene until determining it was safe enough to return to the control of plant officials around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Jill Bronaugh, public information manager for the state fire marshal, said the marshal’s office was requested Thursday. She said the fire marshal’s investigation chief and emergency response chief responded to help with the investigation and to mitigate any hazardous materials.

“We requested assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF),” Bronaugh said. “The cause of the explosion is classified as undetermined, and no foul play is suspected.”

KSN reached out to officials at the plant Monday to get a status report, but we have not heard back yet.