WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire at a vacant Winfield two-story building is under investigation. On Sunday, Winfield Fire/EMS responded to the fire at 420 E. 6th Ave. around 3:30 a.m.

Winfield fire crews battled a fire at a vacant two-story building on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Courtesy: Winfield Fire/EMS)

The department said crews entered the building to extinguish the fire. However, conditions quickly deteriorated, and firefighters evacuated. They continued to fight the blaze from the outside.

After extinguishing the bulk of the fire from the exterior, fire crews re-entered at approximately 6:30 a.m. to extinguish multiple hot spots throughout the building. The fire was under control at about 7 a.m.

Burden and Udall fire responded for mutual assistance.