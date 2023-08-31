Cheney Reservoir (Photo provided by City of Wichita on May 30, 2023)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Those celebrating Labor Day on the lake this weekend may want to take some precautions.

Both Cheney and El Dorado Lakes are well below average levels, with Cheney being 4.5 feet below and El Dorado being 5.5 feet below.

The low levels aren’t stopping campers, though. All campsites with utilities at both lakes are taken for the long weekend. Primitive sites are still available, however.

At Cheney Lake, some might experience construction while heading to the lake. Cheney State Park posted on Facebook saying construction for Northeast 50th Street began on Aug. 21.

Single-lane traffic will begin from 170th Avenue to 150th Avenue. Traffic will flow west for the duration of the project. Eastbound traffic will be closed for the duration of the project.

Elsewhere, Lake Afton is still under a blue-green algae warning by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Blue-green algae is unsafe for humans and animals. Here’s what you should know about blue-green algae:

Signage should be posted at all public access locations.

Water is unsafe for humans and animals.

Avoid all contact with water.

Inhalation of spray or aerosols may be harmful.

Do not let pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.

If fish are caught, clean well with potable water and eat fillet portions only.

The KDHE updates its blue-green algae advisory for lakes in Kansas every Friday.