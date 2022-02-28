WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — During Monday’s meeting, the Community Taskforce finalized its letter to the Department of Justice (DOJ) asking for an investigation into Cedric Lofton’s in-custody death.

The letter asks for the DOJ to investigate potential civil rights violations by Kansas Department for Children & Families (DCF), Wichita Police Department (WPD), and the Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC). It also asks for better ways to interact with people in a mental health crisis.

“That will be sent out this week officially,” explained taskforce member Jazmine Rogers. “That is my biggest achievement from today is that we got that letter finalized to be sent.”

After the DOJ letter was complete, the Community Taskforce welcomed several members of the Wichita Police Department for a Q&A that lasted more than an hour and had several tense moments.

One heavily talked about topic was the number of officers that have completed crisis intervention team training.

“We’ve tried to have a bench mark of 20-25% of our entire force CIT-trained. Currently, we have 131 of our officers, which is a little under 20%,” said Sgt. James Hook.

“To think that there are sergeants, there are captains, there are regular officers out there who are making decisions that affect people’s lives for the rest of their lives, and they aren’t required to get Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) is highly concerning,” Rogers added.

WPD’s Interim Chief Lemuel Moore says there are several factors leading to the number of CIT-trained officers being below 20%.

“It’s usually put on, pre-COVID, twice a year,” he explained. “During COVID, obviously, they weren’t able to meet in person, they weren’t able to come together, a lot of times that training did not take place or they had one training per year.”

Interim Chief Moore says WPD has to compete with other emergency departments to fill the 22 available seats for semiannual CIT training. He believes more funding would be needed for more classes.