WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, marks two years since 17-year-old Cedric Lofton died while at the Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center in Wichita.

His brother, Marquan Teetz, is keeping his name alive.

Teetz and others held a vigil in honor of Lofton on the two-year anniversary of his death.

“Today is a tragic reminder of my brother being killed,” said Teetz. “There is no justice as of yet. It’s just a reminder that we’re not there yet, but I’m still striving. So, I believe I’m getting closer.”

Teetz said he stays motivated to get justice because does not want other kids to go through what his brother did.

“I talk to a lot of kids that are in the foster care system since I’m trying to work for them to help them so they won’t end up in the same situations, and that’s really my motivation, is just to keep another person from having to experience that same pain,” said Teetz.

Teetz says with or without anyone standing behind him, he will keep pushing for justice for Cedric Lofton.