WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Celebrate Dia de los Muertos at Nomar International Market, 204 E. 21st St N, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Let’s Celebrate life! Dia de los Muertos Wichita

Dia de los Muertos Wichita says they are hosting the event to invite Wichita to see what Dia de los Muertos is all about.

“Will have traditional Mexican dances, vendors of all kind, live music, festivities, contests, food and more,” says Dia de los Muertos Wichita.

Wichita State University’s own Banda Hispanic will be performing live.

Dia de los Muertos Wichita says to come and learn about their cultural tradition of rememboring passed loved ones.

The event will have traditional altars and a silent walk in loving memory of family and friends, according to Dia de los Muertos Wichita.

For more information, like Dia de los Muertos Wichita on Facebook.