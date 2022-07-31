GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — Celebrate Tanganyika Wildlife Park’s 14th birthday!
In honor of their birthday, from Monday, Aug. 1, through Sunday, Aug. 7, Tanganyika is gifting guests with $14 admission.
Admission gets guests:
- Tanganyika Falls Splash Park Access
- In-park Discounts
- Daily Animal Demos with Zookeepers
- Birthday-themed Enrichment for the Animals
- Feeding Stations
- Daily Deals on Animal Encounters
- FREE SURPRISE at Entrance
Tanganyika Wildlife Park is located at 1000 S Hawkins Lane. During the summer hours, May 29 through Sept. 6, Tanganyika is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
