GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — Celebrate Tanganyika Wildlife Park’s 14th birthday!

In honor of their birthday, from Monday, Aug. 1, through Sunday, Aug. 7, Tanganyika is gifting guests with $14 admission.

As a family-owned wildlife park, we are incredibly thankful to have been in business caring for, and protecting wildlife for fourteen years. Our supporters, including our visitors and season passholders are the reason our doors are still open today – and we want to thank you by offering $14 admission for the first week of our birthday month. Tanganyika Wildlife Park

Admission gets guests:

Tanganyika Falls Splash Park Access

In-park Discounts

Daily Animal Demos with Zookeepers

Birthday-themed Enrichment for the Animals

Feeding Stations

Daily Deals on Animal Encounters

FREE SURPRISE at Entrance

Tanganyika Wildlife Park is located at 1000 S Hawkins Lane. During the summer hours, May 29 through Sept. 6, Tanganyika is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

To purchase tickets online, click here.