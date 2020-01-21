Celebrating diversity: Honoring Dr. King’s legacy with song and dance

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The ideas championed by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. continue to move those he inspired.

The Wichita Center for Rehab and Nursing remembered the life and legacy of Dr. King on Monday with music, song and dance.

Residents of all ages celebrated diversity.

“This would is a diverse place, and so our building is based on diversity and embracing that and the differences: age, race, color, creed,” said Stacie Brooks, the executive director with the Wichita Center for Rehab and Nursing. “It’s all about love,” she said.

Brooks says Monday’s celebration is a reminder of the power of Dr. King’s words and legacy.

